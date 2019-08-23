TechnipFMC to Strengthen GoM Portfolio With PowerNap Contract

TechnipFMCFTI recently announced an accord with Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.A . The leading manufacturer of subsea production systems has classified it a "significant" contract which implies that the transaction will likely be valued in the range of $75 million to $250 million.



Per the agreement, TechnipFMC will be working on Shell's PowerNap project which entails integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation.



Notably, TechnipFMC's scope of work includes manufacturing, installing and designing subsea hardware - comprising subsea distribution controls, topside controls, subsea tree systems and flying leads - for three wells. The company will also provide production umbilical and flowlines that will spread across 20 miles.



Investors should know that the installation work for the Gulf of Mexico (GoM)-based PowerNap project is likely to complete by late 2021. The subsea development, which is linked to Shell's Olympus production hub, is anticipated to produce up to 35,000 oil equivalent barrels at its peak capacity every day.



TechnipFMC believes that the contract will extend its 25-year-long bond with the leading integrated energy player. Importantly, the contract has strengthened TechnipFMC's portfolio of deepwater projects in GoM.



Headquartered in London, the U.K., TechnipFMC was formed in 2017 following the merger of Technip and FMC Technologies. The company recently reported strong second-quarter 2019 results, aided by robust contribution by the Onshore/Offshore segment. Moreover, analysts have upgraded the company's third-quarter 2019 earnings per share estimates over the past 30 days to 44 cents, calling for year-over-year growth of roughly 42%.



