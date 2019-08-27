TechnipFMC may work better with split personality

Shutterstock photo





By Lisa Jucca

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

MILAN, Aug 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - TechnipFMC , may work better with a split personality. The $11 billion French American oil and gas servicer is breaking itself in two not long after completing a merger. Investors in the engineering unit will need a higher risk tolerance. However, the remaining business should benefit from a higher rating.

The separation will offer investors more clarity, and the ability to choose between two segments which are exposed to different business cycles and have varied risk profiles. Take TechnipFMC's work on the giant LNG plant in Russia's Yamal peninsula, which has taken years of work in sub-zero temperatures and requires special icebreaker ships to transport the gas. Such big and risky projects mean the engineering business will probably have a lower rating than the combined company, which trades at about 7.5 times its EBITDA next year, as forecast by UBS analysts. On the other hand the pipes and wells unit, which has less complex contracts that typically last up to two years, should enjoy a higher multiple.

Assume the slimmed-down TechnipFMC is valued at around 11 times its 2020 EBITDA, or $11.8 billion, and the newly listed engineering division is worth $3.7 billion. Knock off $1.7 billion for corporate overheads, and the largely debt-free company's equity value would be $13.8 billion. That's roughly 25% more than it was valued at on Tuesday afternoon, after a 3% jump.

The discount probably reflects the complexities of separating the two businesses, as well as disappointment with TechnipFMC's past record. Rising awareness of the dangers of climate change among investors is another cloud over the oil and gas business. Even so, shareholders should benefit from a split.

CONTEXT NEWS

- TechnipFMC, the French American oil and gas services firm, said on Aug. 26 it would divide itself into two listed companies.

- The group was created in early 2017 through the merger of France's Technip and U.S.-based FMC Technologies.

- Under the proposed demerger the group would spin off its onshore and offshore engineering and construction business into a new company, listed and based in Paris and with revenue of $6 billion.

- The remaining company, based in Houston and listed in Paris and New York, would focus on capital-intensive subsea technologies and services and has revenue of $7 billion.

- Shares in TechnipFMC were up 3.9% at 24 euros per share at 0800 GMT on Aug. 27.

