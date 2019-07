TechnipFMC (FTI) Q2 Earnings Top, Backlog Jumps, View Up

TechnipFMC plc FTI reported stellar results in the second quarter of 2019, surpassing both earnings and sales estimates. The oilfield services provider reported adjusted earnings of 39 cents a share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. The outperformance was attributed to better-than expected contribution from all the three segments of the firm. Precisely, adjusted EBITDA from the Onshore/Offshore unit totaled $282 million, significantly beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $215 million. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA from Subsea and Surface Technologies came in at $186.2 million and $46.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161 million and $46.51 million, respectively.

The bottom line was also higher than the year-ago earnings of 28 cents a share on the back of robust contribution from the Onshore/Offshore segment. Notably, adjusted EBITDA from the Onshore/Offshore unit in the reported quarter increased 65% from the year-ago figure.

Second-quarter revenues came in at $3,434.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,257 million and increasing 16% from the prior-year figure of $2,961 million.

On a further encouraging note, the company booked record inbound orders of $11.2 billion, skyrocketing 164.2% year over year. Markedly, the firm's backlog skyrocketed 73.4% y/y to $25.8 billion.

TechnipFMC plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TechnipFMC plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TechnipFMC plc Quote

Segmental Analysis

Subsea: The segment's revenues in the quarter under review were $1,508.7 million, 24% higher than the year-ago figure of $1,217.4 million. With the subsea sector regaining momentum, the company benefited from increasing activities and the achievement of key milestones on projects nearing completion. Consequently, operating profit rose 24.6% from the prior-year period to $94.6 million in the quarter under review. However, owing to competitively priced backlog and lower vessel utilization on a year-over-year basis, adjusted EBITDA declined 2.6% to $186.2 million.

Markedly, inbound orders in the first half of 2019 came ahead of full-year 2018 level on the back of ramped-up upstream operations. Inbound orders came in at $2,632.7 million, increasing 73.6% on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by Anadarko's Mozambique award. The increased inbound orders boosted the segment's backlog, which totaled $8,747 million, reflecting a rise of 41.6% from the year-ago period.

Onshore/Offshore: This segment generated revenues of $1,505 million, increasing 12.1% from the prior-year quarter. Revenues were driven by increased activities on the back of recent awards in downstream, petrochemical and offshore sectors, partly offset by completion of some key projects, especially Yamal LNG. Operating profit from the segment totaled $274 million, increasing 60% from the second-quarter 2018 level, backed by strong project execution and milestone bonuses on key projects. Adjusted EBITDA also rose 65% from a year ago to $281.9 million.

The segment's inbound orders jumped 253.4% year over year to $8,131.2 million in the quarter, primarily driven by the massive $7.6-billion worth of contract for the Arctic LNG 2 project. As such, backlog more than doubled from the prior-year period to $16,608.3 million.

Surface Technologies: The company's smallest segment, Surface Technologies recorded revenues of $420.5 million, up 4.8% y/y mainly on higher wellhead equipment sales and fracking rental services. However, unfavorable product mix and decline in completions-related activity in North America weighed on its operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, which declined 50.5% and 35.7% y/y to $25.5 million and $46.7 million, respectively.

The segment's inbound orders came in at $415.7 million compared with $415.3 million in the year-ago period. Backlog totaled $426.6 million in the quarter, up 2.7% from the year-ago level.

Dividend, Capex and Financials

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share, payable on Sep 4, 2019 to its shareholders of record at the close of business as of Aug 30.

In the reported quarter, TechnipFMC spent $92.3 million on capital programs, whereas cash flow from operating activities totaled $96.6 million. As of Jun 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $4,621.3 million and a long-term debt of $3,701.0 million, with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 26.4%.

Revised 2019 Guidance

While TechnipFMC has kept revenue and EBITDA margin forecasts for the Surface Technologies segment intact, it has tweaked projections for Onshore/Offshore and Subsea segments.

The company now expects revenues from the Subsea unit within $5.6-$5.8 billion, higher than the prior forecast of $5.4-$5.7 billion. EBITDA margin forecast is pegged a tad higher at 11.5% than the prior estimate of 11%.

Sales projections from the Onshore/Offshore segment remain unchanged in the band of $6-$6.3 billion. Increased EBITDA margin of 16.5% versus prior forecast of 14% brightens prospects.

Sales and EBITDA margin forecasts from the Surface Technologies segment remain intact at $1.6-$1.7 billion and 12%, respectively.

Final Thoughts

With a massive flow of inbound orders and robust backlog, TechnipFMC has the wind at its back. In addition, raised guidance for Subsea and Onshore/Offshore segments further increases investors' optimism for the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. While the firm has been winning several contracts and benefiting from strong project execution, reduced dayrates and stiff competition remain headwinds.

Meanwhile, some better-ranked players from the same industry are SEACOR Holdings, Inc. CKH , Oceaneering International OII and Subsea 7 SA SUBCY , each holding Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98% , +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report