Tech Stocks are Now a Contrarian Bet

(San Francisco)

A year ago you were a considered a maniac if you didn't have your portfolio loaded with FAANGs and other tech stocks. What a difference a year makes! Tech stocks are now largely out of favor after a rough year that has underperformed the S&P. There are a lot of fears of regulatory scrutiny and slowing financial performance. The tide has turned so much against the stocks that it is fair to call them a contrarian bet.

FINSUM : It sounds quite ridiculous to call some of the world's most popular stocks over the last few years "contrarian", but it seems true at this point. It appears it might be a good time to buy, though regulatory fears may prove legitimate.