Quantcast

Tech Sector Earnings Driving the Overall Growth Picture

By Sheraz Mian,

Shutterstock photo

With Q2 results from almost 53% of S&P 500 members already out, we have not seen any unusual and unexpected weakness in corporate earnings. Growth was expected to be weak in Q2 and the reports thus far confirm that expectation.

Through July 30th, we have seen results from 262 S&P 500 members or 52.6% of the index's total membership. Total earnings for these companies are up +3.2% on +5.2% higher revenues, with 77.6% beating EPS estimates and 56.3% beating revenue estimates.

The charts below put these results in a historical context

The trade issue has been a recurring theme this earnings season. In addition to companies in the technology sector, operators in a variety of areas like JPMorgan (JPM), Caterpillar (CAT), CSX Corp (CSX) and others have cited the trade overhang as a reason for an uncertain business outlook.

For more details about the Q2 earnings season and expectations for the coming quarters, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report

CSX Corporation (CSX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: JPM , CSX , CAT , AAPL


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar