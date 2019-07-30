Tech leads Wall Street lower on Trump trade remarks

Reuters





NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday after a warning from President Donald Trump to China amid ongoing trade negotiations pressured technology shares, while investors looked to an expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut at the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.2 points, or 0.09%, to 27,198.15, the S&P 500 lost 7.79 points, or 0.26%, to 3,013.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.72 points, or 0.24%, to 8,273.61.

