TECH Falls to Levels Below Book Value

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) crossed below their las t report ed book value - defined as common shareholder equity per share - of $185.00, changing hands as low as $183.15 per share. Bio-Techne Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECH shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
Looking at the chart above, TECH's low point in its 52 week range is $132.75 per share, with $217.155 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $194.60.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their book value »