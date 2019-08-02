TECD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Tech Data Corp. (Symbol: TECD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.79, changing hands as low as $93.34 per share. Tech Data Corp. shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TECD's low point in its 52 week range is $66.93 per share, with $111.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $93.89.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »