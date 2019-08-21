TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

TE Connectivity Ltd. ( TEL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90.1, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEL was $90.1, representing a -8.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.99 and a 29.01% increase over the 52 week low of $69.84.

TEL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation ( KLAC ) and Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ). TEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.07. Zacks Investment Research reports TEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.66%, compared to an industry average of -13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TEL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TEL as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( DNL )

WisdomTree Trust ( IQDG )

WisdomTree Trust ( DHDG )

iShares, Inc. ( ENOR )

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF ( CLRG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CLRG with an increase of 3.11% over the last 100 days. DNL has the highest percent weighting of TEL at 5.09%.