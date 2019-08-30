TD Bank to pay combined C$10.1 mln to settle forex trading charges

Reuters





TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank has agreed to pay a combined C$10.1 million ($7.6 million) to settle charges of foreign exchange trading malpractices brought against the Canadian bank by a regulator, following a settlement hearing held on Friday.

In separate statements of allegations, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) said this week that TD and Royal Bank of Canada had failed to have sufficient supervision and controls in their foreign exchange trading businesses from at least 2011 to 2013.

"The settlement will send a clear message to firms about the importance of ensuring a culture of compliance," Cullen Price, Manager, Market Abuse Team, Enforcement at OSC said during TD's hearing.

"TD takes its obligations to have sufficient controls in its business very seriously. It's integral to its culture of serving customers efficiently. Bottom line is that TD's controls on FX trading is quite different today than it was 6-8 years ago," a TD representative told the hearing.

RBC's settlement hearing was currently underway.

"We are pleased to resolve this matter in cooperation with the OSC. The conduct covered by the allegations occurred many years ago, and we have taken a number of steps since that time to enhance our controls," RBC said in a statement ahead of Friday's hearing.

($1 = 1.3275 Canadian dollars)