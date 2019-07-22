TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.18, changing hands as high as $52.48 per share. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMTD's low point in its 52 week range is $45.70 per share, with $60.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $52.40.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »