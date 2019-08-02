TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation ( AMTD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMTD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMTD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.68, the dividend yield is 2.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMTD was $49.68, representing a -17.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.22 and a 8.71% increase over the 52 week low of $45.70.

AMTD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) and CME Group Inc. ( CME ). AMTD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports AMTD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.95%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMTD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMTD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMTD as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF ( IAI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 7.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMTD at 4.33%.