InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD ) investors were likely content Monday afternoon as the financial services firm unveiled its earnings and revenue totals for its latest three-month period-both of these metrics topped what the Wall Street guidance projected, yet AMTD stock's price was unmoved after hours.

Source: Shutterstock

The Omaha, Ne.-based electronic trading platform provider rolled out third-quarter results for 2019, reeling in a profit of $555 million, which tallied up to roughly $1 per share. On an adjusted basis when taking into account one-time gains and costs, the brand's profit tallied up to $1.04 per share.

Wall Street saw TD Ameritrade bringing in a profit of 97 cents per share in its consensus estimate, according to the average estimate from Zacks Investment Research , which surveyed seven analysts. The business added that its sales wafted in at $1.49 during the period, equaling the company's revenue net of interest expense.

Analysts foresaw the business raking in sales of roughly $1.46 billion, according to data amassed by Zacks. The types of assets one can exchange via the service include common stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies.

AMTD stock had its price remain the same after the bell as of late afternoon Monday despite the strong earnings figures. It is worth noting that shares gained about 1.6% during the regular trading period, which ended minutes before TD Ameritrade posted the aforementioned results.

More From InvestorPlace

The post TD Ameritrade Earnings: AMTD Stock Unmoved, Q2 Sales Best Outlook appeared first on InvestorPlace .