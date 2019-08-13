TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

TCF Financial Corporation ( TCF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.64, the dividend yield is 3.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCF was $37.64, representing a -36.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.10 and a 8.72% increase over the 52 week low of $34.62.

TCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). TCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.82. Zacks Investment Research reports TCF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.26%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TCF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TCF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( KBWR )

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ( QABA )

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF ( RYJ )

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd ( JKL )

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF ( SPSM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an decrease of -1.96% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of TCF at 4.16%.