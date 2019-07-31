TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

TC PipeLines, LP ( TCP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.78, the dividend yield is 6.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCP was $40.78, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.23 and a 51.71% increase over the 52 week low of $26.88.

TCP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). TCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.73. Zacks Investment Research reports TCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.31%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TCP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TCP as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF ( YMLI )

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ( EMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 3.3% over the last 100 days. YMLI has the highest percent weighting of TCP at 4.85%.