TC Energy (TRP) Q2 Earnings Meet, EBITDA & DCF Jump Y/Y

TC Energy Corporation TRP reported second-quarter 2019 earnings of 75 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the bottom line came ahead of the year-ago figure of 66 cents. This robust performance is primarily driven by strength in the company's projects at U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines plus the Power and Storage segments. Contribution from growth projects that came online during the quarter also aided the uptick in earnings.

Moreover, the company reported comparable EBITDA of C$2.3billion during the quarter, up from the same period last year.

Comparable distributable cash flow (DCF) of C$1.5 billion (C$1.64 per share) in the second quarter rose from C$1.3 billion (C$1.46) in the corresponding period of 2018.

Moreover, TC Energy's revenues of C$3.4 billion increased 5.5% year over year.

TC Energy Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TC Energy price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TC Energy Quote

Segmental Information

Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines recorded comparable EBITDA of C$528 million, reflecting a 3.1% dip from the year-ago quarter. The metric was affected by a decline in flow-through taxes on the NGTL system, partly offset by an improved depreciation recovery on the back of higher rates and incentive earnings from the Canadian Mainline system.

U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines' c omparable EBITDA amounted to C$857 million, up 21.7% from the prior-year level. This upside can be attributed to higher contributions from Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf growth projects that commenced operations in the second quarter.

Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines ' comparable EBITDA of C$141 million was essentially flat with C$142 million in the year-earlier quarter. Contribution from a strong U.S. dollar was offset by changes in the timing of revenue recognition.

Liquids Pipelines unit generated comparable EBITDA of C$582 million in the second quarter, improving from the year-ago level of C$413 million. Rising volumes in the Keystone Pipeline System led to this uptrend. Moreover, higher earnings from liquids marketing activities and contribution from the new White Spruce pipeline played an instrumental role.

Power and Storage posted comparable EBITDA of C$219 million, up 8.4% year over year on the back o f earnings growth from Bruce Power owing to a hike in realized sales price.

Capital Expenditure and Balance Sheet

During the three months ended Jun 30, 2019, TC Energy's capital investments totaled C$1.6 billion. On the same date, the company had cash and cash equivalents of C$666 million and long-term debt of C$35.1 billion. Its debt-to-capitalization ratio was 52.6%.

Key Updates

TC Energy's current portfolio includes around C$32 billion of accretive growth projects, of which roughly C$7-billion worth of programs are expecting completion by this year-end. The company anticipates these growth projects to boos t earnings and cash flow. This, in turn, will enable a generation of 8-10% annual dividend growth through 2021. TC Energy already continues to advance the Keystone XL and Bruce Power life extension projects.

During the quarter, the company closed the sale of Coolidge generating station for US$448 million and agreed to offload some Columbia Midstream properties for US$1.3 billion. However, TC Energy's construction activities on the Coastal GasLink pipeline project are underway.

The reported quarter also saw TC Energy starting the White Spruce pipeline and certain NGTL System projects. The company has been successful in converting Louisiana XPress and Grand Chenier XPress into secured projects at a combined cost of approximately US$600 billion and jettisoned an 85% stake in its Northern Courier Pipeline for a consideration of C$1.15 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TC Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked players in the energy space include Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B TGS , World Fuel Services Corporation INT and Oasis Midstream Partners LP OMP . While Transportadora and World Fuel Services sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Oasis Midstream Partners holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Transportadora earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters.

World Fuel Services earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the previous four quarters.

Oasis Midstream Partners earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters.

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019



