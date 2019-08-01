TC Energy says U.S. court lifts order blocking Keystone XL pipeline work

Shutterstock photo





By Arundhati Sarkar

Aug 1 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp's long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline took a small step forward this week, after a U.S. court overturned an injunction that barred certain work on the project, the company said.

The company, which also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, has been working for more than a decade to build the controversy-ridden 830,000 barrel per day (bpd) pipeline.

TC Energy, formerly TransCanada Corp, said an injunction barring some pre-construction activities related to the pipeline was dissolved by an appellate court on Monday.

TC Energy still has hurdles to jump before it can build the pipeline. It faces a pending Nebraska Supreme Court decision related to the pipeline's route and a lawsuit by two Native American communities in Montana.

The Nebraska Supreme Court is expected to make a decision in the third quarter, TC Energy said.

The company said in May that it would not make any major capital commitments until it has a clear path to construction, and therefore has not made a final investment decision to proceed with the project.

In 2017, TC Energy scrapped plans for the C$12 billion cross-country Energy East project from Alberta to Canada'sAtlantic Coast because of mounting regulatory hurdles.

The company also expects a decision from the British Columbia Supreme Court to extend an injunction on its Coastal GasLink pipeline in the third quarter.

Last week, Canada's National Energy Board said the 670-kilometer-long natural gas pipeline to supply the LNG Canada project in northern British Columbia was not subject to federal regulation.

Earnings from TC Energy's liquids pipelines rose about 39% in the second quarter, primarily due to higher volumes on the Keystone pipeline system.

Earnings from U.S. natural gas pipelines climbed 23%, supported by the Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf growth projects.

Shares of the company were up 1.9% at C$65.87 in morning trade.

The Calgary-based company's net income attributable to shareholders rose 43.3% to C$1.13 billion, or C$1.21 per share, in the quarter ended June 30.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1 per share, 1 Canadian cent above the average analyst estimate, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 5.5 percent to C$3.37 billion.

($1 = C$1.32)