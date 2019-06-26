TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

TC Energy Corporation ( TRP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.555 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.07% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.34, the dividend yield is 4.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRP was $49.34, representing a -2.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.47 and a 42.68% increase over the 52 week low of $34.58.

TRP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). TRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports TRP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.11%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRP as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX )

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF ( ENFR )

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ( EMLP )

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF ( FLCA )

iShares Trust ( IGE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 6.51% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of TRP at 9.55%.