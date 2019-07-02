Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Tariff threats on EU goods do little to curb gains in European shares



* U.S. proposes $4 bln in additional tariffs on EU goods

* Galapagos jumps after submitting NDA to U.S. FDA

* Italian utilities rise on falling 10-year government bondyields (Updates to close)

July 2 (Reuters) - European shares closed comfortably higheron Tuesday, with utilities and consumer stocks leading gains asinvestors brushed aside U.S. President Donald Trump's threat toimpose tariffs on an additional $4 billion of EU goods.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4% in mutedvolumes, adding to its 0.8% rise on Monday after the UnitedStates and China agreed to return to the negotiating table aftera breakdown in trade talks in May.

Europe's main indexes had a subdued start on Tuesday asinvestors turned skeptical about a U.S.-China trade deal afterTrump said any trade deal with China would need to be "somewhattilted" in favour of the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY

Offering little respite, the U.S. government on Mondayratcheted up pressure on Europe by releasing a list ofadditional products - including olives, Italian cheese andScotch whiskey - that could be hit with tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

Trade-sensitive German shares .GDAXI underperformed. Butinvestors largely seemed to have digested the news already, withthe food and beverage index .SX3P among the top gainers, up1.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2432UC

"EU tariffs are just a comment, not any actuality," KeithTemperton at Tavira Securities said.

"So for now it's fairly unimportant and tiny anyway,"Temperton said, adding the additional tariffs would be "a dropin the ocean."

Planemaker Airbus AIR.PA , however, fell 0.3% as furthertariff threats become the latest salvo in a long-running disputeover aircraft subsidies.

The STOXX 600 index had its worst performance in more thantwo years in May after a sudden escalation in U.S.-China tradetensions.

But stocks recouped most of their losses since then on hopesthat major central banks would be more accommodative to counterthe impact of the dispute. Developments on the trade front andcentral bank follow through will determine if July can maintainthe momentum.

Utility stocks .SX6P which tend to fare better in afalling interest rate environment rose 1.9% on Tuesday, withItalian firms ItalgasIG.MI Terna TRN.MI and Hera HRA.MI up between 2.2% and 3.5% as 10-year government bond yields fellbelow 2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24322M

Milan's main index .FTMIB rose 0.7% with data showing that2019 budget deficit was smaller than forecast.

This assuaged investor concerns as it meant the countryprobably complied with European Union fiscal rules this year andcould possibly avoid disciplinary action over its growingdebt. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nR1N1H600Gurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2431WT

Galapagos' shares GLPG.AS jumped 5.2% to scale a recordhigh on positive news from its partner Gilead GILD.O on arheumatoid arthritis drug. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2432WP

Meanwhile, Jupiter Fund ManagementJUP.L dropped 8.5% asinvestors booed its plan to consider naming Devon Equity as anadviser for its European Opportunities Trust. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24323S