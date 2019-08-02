Quantcast

Tariff threat push China CDS to highest since late June

By Reuters

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to China's sovereign debt rose to the highest level in more than a month on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of new tariffs on China.

China five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 5 basis points (bps) from Thursday's close to 46 bps, the highest reading since late June, data from IHS Markit showed.

