Tariff pause by Washington buoys FTSE 100, insurer Admiral jumps

Reuters





Aug 14 (Reuters) - UK shares gained for a second straight session on Wednesday over hopes of an improvement in global trade relations after Washington delayed imposing tariffs on some Chinese goods, while insurer Admiral rose after reporting a market-beating profit.

The FTSE 100 index added 0.2% and the FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.1% by 0707 GMT.

Admiral jumped 6% to the top of the main bourse after the company posted a bigger-than-expected rise in earnings, driven by more customers in its UK business.

Infrastructure company Balfour Beatty and Cybersecurity firm Avast were at the top of the midcap index with gains of 6.7% and 4.2%, respectively, after strong results.