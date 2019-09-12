Tariff delay lifts FTSE 100, layoff plan boosts BAT

Shutterstock photo

Sept 12 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip index touched a morethan one-month high on Thursday as a two-week U.S. tariffreprieve on Chinese imports lifted investor sentiment andtobacco giant BAT jumped on plans to cut 2,300 jobs.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE rose 0.4%, boosted by heavyweightminers such as GlencoreGLEN.L and Anglo AmericanAAL.L after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to delay increasingtariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The mid-cap index .FTMC added 0.2% by 0809 GMT to scaleits highest level in nearly a year. The index has gained morethan 3% so far this month as fears of a no-deal Brexit receded.

"Investors are lapping up any sign of positivity and anyexcuse to get pushed up the risk curve," Markets.com analystNeil Wilson said.

In news-driven moves, BAT BATS.L advanced 2.8% after theworld's second largest tobacco company by sales said it plannedto lay off employees globally and focus on newer smoking optionssuch as e-cigarettes. Its shares were the single biggest booston the main index. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2631BG

Morrisons MRW.L climbed 3% after Britain's No.4 grocerposted a 5.3% rise in first-half pretax profit that surpassedanalysts' forecasts and announced a special dividend. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2630YN

Meanwhile, Premier Inn owner WhitbreadWTB.L slipped 3%and Intercontinental HotelIHG.L 2.2% after JPMorgandowngraded the stocks to 'underweight', citing uncertainty inthe macroeconomic environment.

Markets participants were also awaiting the European CentralBank's meeting later on Thursday to see how far policymakerswill go to support a flagging eurozone economy.

"Investors are after not only a rate cut, but a new round ofthe central bank's asset purchase programme as well. Anythingless than that may leave a bitter taste in the market's mouth,"Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said.

Inkjet tech company XAARXAR.L jumped 25% after it agreedto sell 20% of its holding in Xaar 3D to U.S. company StratasysSSYS.O for $10 million. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2631QB

Shares in small-cap N BrownBWNG.L skidded as much as 10%to their lowest since April after the fashion retailer said itwould set aside another 20-30 million pounds in provisionsrelating to the mis-selling of payment protection insurance. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2631CS (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by BernardOrr and Arun Koyyur) ((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 75421810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

