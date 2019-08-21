Target (TGT) Stock Soars After Q2 Earnings Beat: Extends YTD Lead Over Walmart

Target TGT reported its second quarter earnings before the opening bell, beating estimates and sending its stock soaring over 19% to set a new all-time high for the retailer. Target's quarterly report comes almost a week after rival super store, Walmart WMT , posted its Q2 report with similarly strong results. However, Target is currently up 54.6% YTD, surpassing Walmart's 2019 growth of 20.5%. Let's see how the two quarterly reports compare and how investors should play the recent retail boost.

Second Quarter Performances

Last week, Walmar t report ed Q2 earnings of $1.27 per share, beating estimates by 4.1%. The company generated $130.4 billion in revenue, slightly missing estimates by 0.1%. The company's reported earnings were a fall of 1.6% year over year but revenue was a jump of 1.8%. Walmart's Y/Y revenue growth was primarily driven by strong performance from the U.S. Walmart segment, leaping 2.9% to $85.2 billion. U.S. comps, excluding fuel, improved 2.8% backed by a 0.6% rise in transactions and 2.2% in ticket. E-commerce sales for the company soared 37% in Q2, and its next day delivery service now covers 75% of the U.S. population. Both Walmart and Target have been trying to improve their shopping experiences for consumers.

Target reported Q2 earnings of $1.82 per share, surpassing our estimate by 13.04%; revenues came in at $18.42 billion, beating estimates by 0.49%. The company's Q2 earnings spiked 22% while revenue climbed 3.6% year over year; Target's same store sales were up 3.4%. The super store giant's quarterly profits surged 17.4% to $938 million with the help of its in-store pickup and same-day shipping services. The company reported that same-day fulfillment services (Order Pick Up, Drive Up and Shipt) accounted for nearly 1.5 percentage points of its overall comparable sales growth. TGT's comparable sales has grown roughly 10% over the past two years, marking its best performance in over a decade. As a result, Target raised its fiscal 2019 EPS guidance to $5.90-$6.20 per share from the previous range of $5.75-$6.05.

Bottom Line

Both Walmart and Target had a solid first six months in 2019, and capped it off with strong Q2 reports. They both have undertaken contemporary measures to improve their customer service through initiatives to enhance their e-commerce footprint and match competitive delivery times from the likes of Amazon AMZN . While both have benefited from these initiatives, Target took an extra step and invested in remodeling its stores and opened small format locations in major cities like New York; the company now has over 80 small format stores in urban areas.

TGT sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and WMT is sitting at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors should also consider valuation. Target has historically, and is currently trading, at a discount relative to its industry while Walmart has traded at a premium for the better part of 2 years. Value investors looking for a solid entry point in a stock that has been on the come up in 2019 should take a serious look at TGT as the retailer seems poised to continue its rally into the second half of 2019.

