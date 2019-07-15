Target (TGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $86.80, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had lost 0.87% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TGT as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.33 billion, up 3.12% from the prior-year quarter.

TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $78.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.83% and +3.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, TGT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.89, which means TGT is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.