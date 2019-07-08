Target (TGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed at $88.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 3.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.97% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TGT as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.33 billion, up 3.12% from the year-ago period.

TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $78.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.83% and +3.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TGT has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.97 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.65.

It is also worth noting that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.