Target (TGT) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

The consumer is alive and well, as evidenced by the strong earnings results and guidance just delivered from Walmart (WMT). Just as important, Walmart’s numbers show that big-box retail is not dead and not all retailers are suffering at the hands of Amazon (AMZN).

This bodes well for Target (TGT), which is set to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Without question, there’s a revolution going on in brick-and-mortar retail where only the stronger companies will remain.

Aside from the impressive bottom line beat, Walmart raised its full-year same-store sales forecast in the U.S., affirming the level of confidence it has despite concerns about trade war.

Can Target keep up the pace?

For a variety of reasons, Target has shown it has lasting power. With its stock rising 27% year to date, Target has been one of the better performers in the retail sector, thanks to the company’s e-commerce initiatives. The company’s digital revenue, which have grown 25% in the past five consecutive years, is expected to be one of its key growth drivers. Target will need strong top- and bottom-line results and solid digital growth to keep Wall Street excited.

For the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects the Minnesota-based retailer to earn $1.62 per share on revenue of $18.34 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.47 per share on revenue of $17.78 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 9% to $5.93 per share, while revenue of $78.2 billion will rise 3.8% year over year.

The company has pushed deeper not only into e-commerce, but also logistics and delivery. The management sees initiatives such as delivery, in-store pick-up and low shipping fees as means to retain and attract more customers. So far these bets have paid off, evidenced by the company’s last two quarterly reports, which yielded some of Target's best growth metrics the market has witnessed in years. After following two years of declines, profitability has finally started rising.

The gains have been driven by its e-commerce investments, including acquisition of grocery delivery startup Shipt. In the first quarter, revenue growth reached about 5%, compared with a 3.4% rise for Walmart. Target’s focus in areas like premium home goods and apparel lead to a Q1 customer traffic growth of 4.3%. Notably, Q1 same-store-sales growth (SSSG) reached 4.8%, topping consensus of 4.1%. This was aided by a 42% surge in comparable digital channel sales, which contributed 2.1% points to overall SSSG.

On Wednesday analysts will want to see how Target can build on these numbers. Amid recent trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which could results in rising prices, Target management has remained optimistic. In that vein, the fact that Walmart was confident enough to raise its guidance might add some pressure to Target to do the same. We shall see.

What we do know is that the company, as with Walmart, should benefit from multiple secular trends, including low unemployment and rising wages which should further strengthen the consumer. In other words, patience is still a good long-term strategy with Target as the stock should benefit from positive economic conditions in the U.S.