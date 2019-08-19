Target Good & Gather: 13 Things to Know About Target’s New Grocery Brand

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Target Good & Gather is a new grocery brand from the company for customers to keep an eye out for.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Here's what customers need to know about the new grocery brand from Target (NYSE: TGT ).

Target Good & Gather won't be coming to stores all at once.

Instead, the company says it will be introducing the products from the brand in phases.

This will start on Sept. 15, 2019 when the first phase hits store shelves.

That launch will include 650 products.

The Target Good & Gather brand will then expand to include more options until late next year.

This will have the total number of products that are part of the brand surpassing 2,000.

It will also feature a wide variety of foods and drinks for customers to consider.

This includes options for kids, organic offerings, seasonal goods and premium products.

This will make the Target Good & Gather brand the retail chain's most prominent one.

Due to the introduction of the brand, Target will be slowing down or killing off its other brands.

That includes it completely getting rid of its Archer Farms and Simply Balanced over time.

The company also says that it will be reducing its Market Pantry line as well.

However, most of the goods from these brands will end up as part of the Target Good & Gather brand.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Target Good & Gather grocery brand coming next month.

TGT stock was up 2% as of Monday afternoon.

