Target Good & Gather: 13 Things to Know About Target’s New Grocery Brand

By William White,

Target Good & Gather is a new grocery brand from the company for customers to keep an eye out for.

Here's what customers need to know about the new grocery brand from Target (NYSE: TGT ).

  • Target Good & Gather won't be coming to stores all at once.
  • Instead, the company says it will be introducing the products from the brand in phases.
  • This will start on Sept. 15, 2019 when the first phase hits store shelves.
  • That launch will include 650 products.
  • The Target Good & Gather brand will then expand to include more options until late next year.
  • This will have the total number of products that are part of the brand surpassing 2,000.
  • It will also feature a wide variety of foods and drinks for customers to consider.
  • This includes options for kids, organic offerings, seasonal goods and premium products.
  • This will make the Target Good & Gather brand the retail chain's most prominent one.
  • Due to the introduction of the brand, Target will be slowing down or killing off its other brands.
  • That includes it completely getting rid of its Archer Farms and Simply Balanced over time.
  • The company also says that it will be reducing its Market Pantry line as well.
  • However, most of the goods from these brands will end up as part of the Target Good & Gather brand.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Target Good & Gather grocery brand coming next month.

TGT stock was up 2% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

