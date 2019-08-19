Target Corporation (TGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Target Corporation ( TGT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $84.21, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGT was $84.21, representing a -6.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.39 and a 40% increase over the 52 week low of $60.15.

TGT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) and Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ). TGT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.71. Zacks Investment Research reports TGT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.85%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TGT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TGT as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF ( FTXD )

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF ( PMR )

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF ( RTH )

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF ( VSDA )

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF ( QVM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSDA with an increase of 6.98% over the last 100 days. FTXD has the highest percent weighting of TGT at 6.44%.