Targa Resources (TRGP) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.4%

Targa Resources Corp. TRGP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $34.12-$41.87 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
The company has seen seven negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
Targa Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP
is positive.
Investors interested in the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry may consider Sunoco LP SUN , which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
