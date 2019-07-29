Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Targa Resources, Inc. ( TRGP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.91 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that TRGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.88, the dividend yield is 9.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRGP was $39.88, representing a -32.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.21 and a 18.87% increase over the 52 week low of $33.55.

TRGP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). TRGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.79. Zacks Investment Research reports TRGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -506.5%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRGP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF ( GHII )

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund ( DTN )

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund ( DON ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DTN with an increase of 3.38% over the last 100 days. GHII has the highest percent weighting of TRGP at 3.82%.