Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Tapestry, Inc. ( TPR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.338 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that TPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.44, the dividend yield is 6.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPR was $20.44, representing a -60.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.29 and a 10.27% increase over the 52 week low of $18.54.

TPR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation ( VFC ) and Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ). TPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports TPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .65%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.