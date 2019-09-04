Tapestry CEO Victor Luis steps down

Reuters





Sept 4 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Victor Luis would leave the company just weeks after the high-end fashion house cut its full-year earnings forecast.

Luis, who joined the company in 2006 as CEO of its Japan unit, has tried to transform Tapestry from a handbag maker to a global fashion house, with the acquisition of Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade brands.

But Tapestry, formerly Coach, has struggled to fully integrate the Kate Spade brand as it faces challenges with inventory, new collections and latest re-launches.

The company said Chairman Jide Zeitlin will take over as Tapestry CEO on an interim basis, adding that it would start looking for a permanent replacement.

This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks