Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks With Exciting EV/EBITDA Ratios

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is widely considered by investors as a yardstick for evaluating the fair market value of a stock. Many value investors prefer to take the P/E route in their pursuit for stocks that are trading at a bargain. However, even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its flaws. What Makes EV/EBITDA a Better Alternative?
Although P/E is preferred by many investors while uncovering bargain stocks, another valuation metric called EV/EBITDA does a better job. The ratio is sometimes viewed as a superior substitute as it offers a clearer picture of a firm's valuation and its earnings potential. EV/EBITDA has a more comprehensive approach to valuation as it determines a firm's total value. In contrast, P/E considers only a firm's equity portion.
EV/EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company's market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents.
The other component of the multiple, EBITDA gives a clearer picture of a company's profitability as it eliminates the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that dilute ne t earnings
. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.
Generally, the lower the EV/EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV/EBITDA ratio could signal that a stock is potentially undervalued.
EV/EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company's balance sheet that P/E ratio does not. Given this reason, EV/EBITDA is usually used to value possible acquisition targets. Stocks with a low EV/EBITDA multiple could be seen as potential takeover candidates.
Another shortcoming of P/E is that it can't be used to value a loss-making firm. A company's earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. In contrast, EV/EBITDA is less open to manipulation and can also be used to value companies that are making loss but are EBITDA-positive.
EV/EBITDA is also a useful tool in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, the ratio allows the comparison of companies with different debt levels.
Then again, EV/EBITDA has its shortcomings too. It varies across industries (a high-growth industry normally has higher multiple and vice versa) and is typically not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries given their diverse capital expenditure requirements.
Thus, a strategy only based on EV/EBITDA might not fetch the desired results. But you can club it with other key ratios such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen bargain stocks. Screening Criteria
Here are the parameters to screen for bargain stocks: EV/EBITDA 12 Months-Most Recent less than X-Industry Median:
A lower EV/EBITDA ratio represents a cheaper valuation. P/E using (F1) less than X-Industry Median:
This metric screens stocks that are trading at a discount to their peers. P/B less than X-Industry Median:
A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that the stock is undervalued. P/S less than X-Industry Median:
The lower the P/S ratio the more attractive the stock is as investors will have to pay a smaller price for the same amount of sales generated by the company. Estimated One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) greater than or equal to X-Industry Median:
This parameter will help in screening stocks that have growth rates higher than the industry median. This is a meaningful indicator as decent earnings growth always adds to investor optimism. Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 100,000:
The addition of this metric ensures that shares can be traded easily. Current Price greater than or equal to $5:
This parameter will help in screening stocks that are trading at a minimum price of $5 or higher. Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2:
No screening is complete without the Zacks Rank, which has proven its worth since inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to beat adversities and outperform the market. Value Score of less than or equal to B:
Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.
Here are five of the 14 stocks that passed the screen: Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB
operates sporting goods stores in small and mid-sized markets. It offers convenient locations and a broad assortment of quality branded athletic footwear, apparel and equipment with a high level of customer service. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 16.9% for the current fiscal year. It also has a Value Score of A. Genesco Inc. GCO
is a specialty retailer that sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current fiscal year and a Value Score of B. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
. Quanta Services, Inc. PWR
is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering infrastructure solutions for the electric power, oil and gas, and communications industries. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 29.5% for the current year and a Value Score of A. Synnex Corporation SNX
is a business process services company, which provides business-to-business services that help their customers and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 11.1% for the current fiscal year. It has a Value Score of A. Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG
helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that suit their lives. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.1% for the current year and a Value Score of A.
