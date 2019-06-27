Tanzania's agricultural export earnings fall by more than half

Shutterstock photo





DAR ES SALAAM, June 27 (Reuters) - Tanzania's agricultural export earnings fell by more than half over the past year, the central bank said in a report published on Thursday, hurt by a government ban on cashew exports.

The report showed earnings from agriculture exports slumped to $554.1 million in the year ending April, from $1.225 billion in the year-earlier period.

Agriculture accounts for about one-third of economic activity and 67% of employment in the East African nation, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The delay came after the government intervened in the cashew market in November, blocking traders from buying the crop from farmers after rejecting their prices.

President John Magufuli then ordered a 94 percent increase in cashew nut prices, arguing that farmers were hurt by low prices. He then deployed the army to collect over 200,000 tonnes of cashew from farmers - the country's entire harvest - but the government has thus far unable to find buyers for the crop.

In a report which was not made public after Tanzanian authorities did not consent to its publication, the IMF said in April that "a lack of predictability in government policies" was hampering the agriculture sector's potential.