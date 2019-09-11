Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.3%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $13.82 to $15.99 in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.Tanger Factory Outlet currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Price

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. price | Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry may consider a better-ranked stock like American Assets Trust, Inc. AAT , which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



