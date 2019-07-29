Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. ( SKT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.355 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SKT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.58, the dividend yield is 8.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SKT was $16.58, representing a -33.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.91 and a 7.14% increase over the 52 week low of $15.48.

SKT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). SKT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports SKT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.08%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SKT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.