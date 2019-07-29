Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Tallgrass Energy, LP ( TGE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TGE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21, the dividend yield is 10.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGE was $21, representing a -20.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.35 and a 4.74% increase over the 52 week low of $20.05.

TGE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). TGE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports TGE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.55%, compared to an industry average of -4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TGE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TGE as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF ( AMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an increase of 2.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TGE at 3.75%.