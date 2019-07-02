Quantcast

Taking Advantage of Higher QLAC Limits in 2019

By Rachel L. Sheedy, Editor, <i>Kiplinger's Retirement Report</i>,

Shutterstock photo

[Question]I invested $125,000 of my IRA in a qualified longevity annuity contract a few years ago. That was the maximum I could contribute then, but now I see that the maximum for 2019 is $130,000. Can I add $5,000 to the QLAC?

[Answer]Possibly--though this can be a little tricky and requires a calculation, says Christine Russell, senior manager of retirement and annuities for TD Ameritrade .

SEE ALSO: Take the True-or-False Annuities Quiz

The QLAC premium limit is $130,000 for 2019, and that limit applies to all retirement accounts you own. So if you already invested $125,000 in a QLAC in your IRA under the old limit, you may be able to make additional QLAC purchases. However, Russell says, a lot of people forget that there is a percentage limit as well.

Your total QLAC premiums can't exceed 25% of your retirement account balance, including the fair market value of QLACs already purchased, or $130,000--whichever is less. To determine the 25% limit for your IRAs, include all traditional IRAs , SEP IRAs or SIMPLE IRAs , but not Roth IRAs or inherited IRAs. (The 25% limit applies separately to each 401(k) you own.)

SEE ALSO: How to Draw a Steady Paycheck in Retirement

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Personal Finance , Retirement


More from Kiplinger

Subscribe





Kiplinger
Contributor:

Kiplinger

Personal Finance












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar