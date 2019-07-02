Taking Advantage of Higher QLAC Limits in 2019

[Question]I invested $125,000 of my IRA in a qualified longevity annuity contract a few years ago. That was the maximum I could contribute then, but now I see that the maximum for 2019 is $130,000. Can I add $5,000 to the QLAC?

[Answer]Possibly--though this can be a little tricky and requires a calculation, says Christine Russell, senior manager of retirement and annuities for TD Ameritrade .

The QLAC premium limit is $130,000 for 2019, and that limit applies to all retirement accounts you own. So if you already invested $125,000 in a QLAC in your IRA under the old limit, you may be able to make additional QLAC purchases. However, Russell says, a lot of people forget that there is a percentage limit as well.

Your total QLAC premiums can't exceed 25% of your retirement account balance, including the fair market value of QLACs already purchased, or $130,000--whichever is less. To determine the 25% limit for your IRAs, include all traditional IRAs , SEP IRAs or SIMPLE IRAs , but not Roth IRAs or inherited IRAs. (The 25% limit applies separately to each 401(k) you own.)

