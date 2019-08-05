Quantcast

Takeaway.com agrees terms of Just Eat take out

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com has agreed the terms of a recommended deal to buy British rival Just Eat to create the world's largest online food delivery firm outside China.

The companies said on Monday they had backed the deal as outlined on July 29, with Just Eat shareholders receiving 0.09744 new Takeaway.com shares for each of their shares.

The terms of the combination imply a value of 731 pence per Just Eat share based on Takeaway.com's closing share price of 83.55 euros on July 26, a premium of 15%, valuing the British company at nearly 5 billion pounds, the companies said.

The group, which will be called Just Eat Takeaway.com, will be a market leader in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada.

"The board believes that this is a compelling offer for Just Eat shareholders which will create a global leader in a dynamic and rapidly growing sector," the British firm's chairman, Mike Evans, said.

"Our businesses have a shared philosophy and culture, and together we will create one of the world's largest online food delivery platforms with leading positions in key markets."

($1 = 0.8254 pounds)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: JE ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar