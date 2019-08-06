Take Two's (TTWO) Q1 Earnings Down Y/Y on Higher Expenses

Take Two Interactive Software TTWO reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 GAAP earnings of 41 cents per share, down almost 34% year over year.





Net revenues surged 39.3% from the year-ago quarter to $540.5 million. The growth was driven by robust performance of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online , NBA 2K19 , Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V , WWE 2K19 and WWE SuperCard , Social Point's mobile games, the Borderlands franchise, and Sid Meier's Civilization VI .Recurrent consumer spending (virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases, including the allocated value of virtual currency and add-on content incorporated in special editions of certain games) increased 31% year over year and accounted for 58% of total revenues.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues was pegged at 3 cents and $358 million, respectively.Digital revenues (79.2% of revenues) surged 35.8% year over year to $427.8 million. Revenues from Physical retailer and other segments (20.8% of revenues) soared 54.5% to $112.7 million.

Region-wise, revenues from the United States (61.1% of revenues) surged 49.3% year over year to $330.5 million. Moreover, revenues from International markets (38.9% of revenues) increased 26.1% to $210 million.



On the basis of platforms, revenues from console (80.5% of revenues) surged 47.5% to $434.8 million. Revenues from PC and other (19.5% of revenues) increased 13.3% to $105.6 million.



Booking Details



Net bookings of $422.2 million surged 46% on a year-over-year basis.



Net bookings from recurrent consumer spending accounted for 67% of net bookings and grew 55% year over year.



Notably, Catalog accounted for $394.7 million of net bookings. Strong demand for Grand Theft Auto , NBA 2K , Borderlands and Social Point's mobile games was observed in the reported quarter.



Digitally-delivered net bookings (91% of net bookings) soared 51% to $382.5 million. Bookings from Physical retail (9.4% of net bookings) and other segments increased 11.8% to $39.8 million.



Operating Details



Take Two's reported gross profit increased 16.5% year over year to $299 million. However, reported gross margin of 55.3% contracted significantly from 66.1% in the year-ago quarter.



Reported operating expenses jumped 33.1% year over year to $247.3 million primarily due to higher selling & marketing (S&M), research & development (R&D) and general & administrative (G&A) expenses in the quarter. S&M, R&D and G&A expenses grew 57.5%, 10.5%, 36%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



Income from operations came in at $51.7 million, down 28% year over year. Operating margin contracted 890 basis points (bps) to 9.6% in the reported quarter.



Guidance



For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Take Two expects GAAP net revenues between $855 million and $905 million. Net bookings are projected between $860 million and $910 million. The company projects GAAP earnings between $1.04 and $1.14 per share.



For fiscal 2020, net bookings are expected between $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion. GAAP net revenues are likely to be $2.83-$2.93 billion.



Take Two now projects GAAP earnings of $3.71-$3.96 per share.



The company projects operating cash flow to be more than $450 million.



