Take-Two (TTWO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $114.75 to $123.59 in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Take-Two. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.Take-Two currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Price

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. price | Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Quote



Investors interested in the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Glu Mobile Inc. GLUU , which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



