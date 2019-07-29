Take Another Look at HEXO Stock After Last Week’s Sell-Off

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ever since HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO ) reported third-quarter results on June 13, the stock selling accelerated. HEXO closed at $3.99 recently and now has a market capitalization at the $1 billion level.

Source: Shutterstock

Why did markets turn sour on HEXO stock? What is broken with the company?

HEXO Stock, Cannabis Stocks in Free-fall

CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST ) spooked investors at the start of July when Health Canada began an investigation on the company's illegal cannabis production. This led to the company suspending production and firing its CEO. And in the case of Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ), the firing of its co-CEO is due to strategic differences with its majority owner, Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ ).

The uncertainties in the sector are not sitting well with HEXO investors. HEXO envisions becoming a top-three global cannabis company and top two in Canada. It will achieve that goal based on three pillars.

HEXO is investing in its resources, technology, infrastructure, and human capital. Its Chief Innovation Officer is leading the R&D spend. For example, its 25 PhDs on staff are responsible for developing new products.

HEXO is building a moat that relies on a differentiable brand from competitors. It is building upon distribution and technology. The product offers customers that enhance such activities as sleep, sports, and diets.

HEXO Growing Supply Levels

HEXO secured about 200,000 kilos of hemp supply for CBD and non-THC cannabinoid extraction for the upcoming fiscal 2020. Plus, it has a second supplier that will output 60,000 kilograms of hemp in the next two quarters. The latter batch will fulfill demand in the edibles and concentrates, pending the legalization of the former in October.

HEXO ended the third quarter with 822 employees after adding 374 new employees in the period.

Opportunities and Risks in HEXO Stock

HEXO lost 6 cents a share despite cannabis revenue surging from CAD $1.24 million last year to CAD $15.93 million. Expenses ballooned to CAD $24.06 million, up from CAD $5.3 million. These losses should prove temporary as HEXO expands through acquisitions.

HEXO completed the acquisition of Newstrike, which increases its production capacity to 150,000 kilograms annually. The acquisition expands its cultivation to three campuses, increases redundancy and resiliency, and gives it access to nine provincial agreements.

The company has a revenue target of CAD $400 million. Regulatory risks may lead to a delay into December. A delay beyond that timeline will cost CAD $100 million. Execution risks are associated with its Belleville facility. HEXO needs the facility to be operational in the fall to achieve the CAD $400 million revenue target.

HEXO expects a 40% gross margin in the near-term and believes that 50% is achievable. Short-term pressures are coming from Quebec where new producers come online. Yet long-term, those producers do not have the scale and face high costs.

Without growing revenue, losses for the smaller competitors will mount as they get a listing. Conversely, HEXO has the scale and trusted partners. This will allow the company to sell at lower prices while making profits.

Shake-up in Industry Expected

HEXO management believes there will be a shakeup in the industry over the next 18 to 24 months. In the aftermath, 80% of the smaller licensed producers will go bankrupt. This is due to the firms unable to obtain significant listings and leverage.

Financing will dry up for them, too. Though the process will put downward pressure on HEXO's gross margin from flower in the short-term, the longer-term prospects are better.

HEXO will enjoy less competition after only the majors focus on advanced products. It may count on a partnership with Molson Coors. This will drive margins to 60% or more. Shifting from flower to advanced products should lead to margins stabilizing in the 50% range.

HEXO Stock: Your Takeaway

Despite HEXO stock falling from over $8.00 in May to below $4.00, one analyst set a $10 price target . Until the general selloff in cannabis stocks eases, investors should first wait for the stock to settle. The company does not report quarterly results until around September. Strong revenue could help investors re-establish confidence in the company.

As of this writing, the author did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

