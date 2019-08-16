Quantcast

Taiwan raises 2019 GDP growth forecast to 2.46%

Reuters


TAIPEI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan raised its 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.46% from 2.19% on Friday, after second-quarter growth was boosted by returning production to the island from China despite the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Second-quarter GDP growth was revised to 2.40% from the same period a year earlier, compared with a preliminary 2.41%, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said in a statement.

The trade-reliant economy expanded 1.83% in the first quarter, revised data showed.

It also expects the economy to expand 2.58% in 2020.





