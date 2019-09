Reuters





TAIPEI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports likely contracted 0.2% in August from a year earlier, logging a second straight month of fall, according to a median forecast of 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

The trade-reliant economy's exports unexpectedly fell in July, weighed down by prolonged weak demand from China as the Sino-U.S. trade war escalated.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.