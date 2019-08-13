Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Taitron Components Incorporated ( TAIT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TAIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TAIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.15, the dividend yield is 3.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TAIT was $3.15, representing a -58.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.65 and a 112.84% increase over the 52 week low of $1.48.

TAIT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. ( TEL ) and KLA Corporation ( KLAC ). TAIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TAIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.