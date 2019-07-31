Tactile Systems Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TCMD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (Symbol: TCMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.51, changing hands as high as $58.09 per share. Tactile Systems Technology Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TCMD's low point in its 52 week range is $41 per share, with $76.63 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $57.53.
