TABLE-Toronto home sales, prices rise in August as listings fall

Reuters





OTTAWA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Toronto's housing market tightened in August, with fewer new listings than a year earlier despite an increase in sales, the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) said on Thursday.

Total home sales climbed 13.4% from a year earlier, while listings fell by 3%. The average home price rose by 3.6%.

"Our housing supply has not kept up with population growth, which has led to pent-up housing demand," TREB Chief Executive John DiMichele said in a release.

The following are details on Toronto home sales and prices in August, released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on Sept. 5, 2019.

AUGUST JULY AUGUST 2018 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 7,711 8,595 6,797 13.4% AVERAGE PRICE C$792,611 C$806,755 C$765,252 3.6% NEW LISTINGS 11,789 14,393 12,158 -3.0%

After preliminary seasonal adjustment

AUGUST MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE SALES 7,903 0.8% AVERAGE PRICE C$826,789 0.2%

Sales by type of property

AUGUST YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED 3,618 21.3% SEMI-DETACHED 642 11.8% TOWNHOUSE 1,292 13.7% CONDO APARTMENT 2,067 4.0%