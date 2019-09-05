TABLE-Toronto home sales, prices rise in August as listings fall

Reuters
OTTAWA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Toronto's housing market tightened in August, with fewer new listings than a year earlier despite an increase in sales, the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) said on Thursday.
Total home sales climbed 13.4% from a year earlier, while listings fell by 3%. The average home price rose by 3.6%.
"Our housing supply has not kept up with population growth, which has led to pent-up housing demand," TREB Chief Executive John DiMichele said in a release.
The following are details on Toronto home sales and prices in August, released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on Sept. 5, 2019.
|
|
AUGUST
|
JULY
|
AUGUST 2018
|
YR/YR PCT CHANGE
|
TOTAL SALES
|
7,711
|
8,595
|
6,797
|
13.4%
|
AVERAGE PRICE
|
C$792,611
|
C$806,755
|
C$765,252
|
3.6%
|
NEW LISTINGS
|
11,789
|
14,393
|
12,158
|
-3.0%
After preliminary seasonal adjustment
|
|
AUGUST
|
MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE
|
SALES
|
7,903
|
0.8%
|
AVERAGE PRICE
|
C$826,789
|
0.2%
Sales by type of property
|
|
AUGUST
|
YR/YR PCT CHANGE
|
DETACHED
|
3,618
|
21.3%
|
SEMI-DETACHED
|
642
|
11.8%
|
TOWNHOUSE
|
1,292
|
13.7%
|
CONDO APARTMENT
|
2,067
|
4.0%