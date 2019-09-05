Quantcast

TABLE-Toronto home sales, prices rise in August as listings fall

By Reuters

Reuters


OTTAWA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Toronto's housing market tightened in August, with fewer new listings than a year earlier despite an increase in sales, the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) said on Thursday.

Total home sales climbed 13.4% from a year earlier, while listings fell by 3%. The average home price rose by 3.6%.

"Our housing supply has not kept up with population growth, which has led to pent-up housing demand," TREB Chief Executive John DiMichele said in a release.

The following are details on Toronto home sales and prices in August, released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on Sept. 5, 2019.

AUGUST

JULY

AUGUST 2018

YR/YR PCT CHANGE

TOTAL SALES

7,711

8,595

6,797

13.4%

AVERAGE PRICE

C$792,611

C$806,755

C$765,252

3.6%

NEW LISTINGS

11,789

14,393

12,158

-3.0%

After preliminary seasonal adjustment

AUGUST

MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE

SALES

7,903

0.8%

AVERAGE PRICE

C$826,789

0.2%

Sales by type of property

AUGUST

YR/YR PCT CHANGE

DETACHED

3,618

21.3%

SEMI-DETACHED

642

11.8%

TOWNHOUSE

1,292

13.7%

CONDO APARTMENT

2,067

4.0%





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?