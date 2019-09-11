T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. ( TROW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TROW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $117.85, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROW was $117.85, representing a -0.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.17 and a 39.32% increase over the 52 week low of $84.59.

TROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) and CME Group Inc. ( CME ). TROW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.95. Zacks Investment Research reports TROW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.72%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to TROW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TROW as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT )

Strategy Shs EcoLogical Strategy ETF ( HECO )

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF ( KCE )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF ( RYF )

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF ( ONEV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEV with an increase of 4.72% over the last 100 days. MOAT has the highest percent weighting of TROW at 2.65%.