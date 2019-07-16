T-Mobile Unveils NB-IoT Asset Tracking Solution With Roambee

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has stepped into the asset tracking business. Markedly, T-Mobile for Business and Roambee have joined forces to offer a comprehensive asset tracking solution that works exclusively on T-Mobile's Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) network in the United States. Roambee is a provider of real-time visibility into goods and assets across a company's supply chain worldwide.
Notably, T-Mobile is providing its first asset tracking solution - Roambee BeeAware. The latest move marks the next phase of development for the IoT market. With NB-IoT, the company is facilitating more businesses to benefit from the IoT-era. Its state-of-the-art solution is currently available from T-Mobile for Business.
Roambee BeeAware is a cloud-enabled cellular wireless tracking solution that manages the location and condition of goods, assets or equipment on T-Mobile's nationwide NB-IoT network. It is an ideal solution for keeping track of high-value assets in-field or in-transit.
With this solution offering, T-Mobile and Roambee have enabled smarter operations powered by NB-IoT to help deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility, business efficiencies and risk mitigation. The T-Mobile BeeAware solution is available for $10 per device per month, plus taxes and fees.
Powered by Roambee's capex-free sensor technology and asset tracking platform, the solution eliminates four major barriers to enterprise IoT adoption - high cost, cumbersome setup, constant maintenance, and complex data security.
Further, T-Mobile's innovative network expansion methodologies continue to be faster and technologically sounder, in an attempt to stay ahead of its rivals. The company is using its 600 MHz spectrum holdings to deploy America's first nationwide 5G network, expected by 2020.
The company boasts one of the fastest LTE networks in the industry realizing average 4G LTE download speeds of 33.4 Mbps, and average 4G LTE upload speeds of 12.1 Mbps. Covering more than 325 million people with 4G LTE, T-Mobile is building out standards-based 5G across the country, including six of the top 10 markets.
