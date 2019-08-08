Systemax Inc. (SYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Systemax Inc. ( SYX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SYX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SYX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.36, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYX was $20.36, representing a -49.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.27 and a 10.11% increase over the 52 week low of $18.49.

SYX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). SYX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.7. Zacks Investment Research reports SYX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.1%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

